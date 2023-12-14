The coronation of Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye as the 21st Soun of Ogbomosoland commenced on Thursday with an N150 million empowerment program benefiting 102 beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries were selected from Ogo-Oliwa, Surulere, Ogbomoso North, and South local government areas.

Various items were presented to the beneficiaries, including sewing machines, industrial sewing machines, deep freezers, motorcycles, generators, and hair dryers.

The ceremony, held at the Soun of Ogbomoso palace, is part of a seven-day series of activities planned for the event.

