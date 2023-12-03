THE Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau’ Ahmed, has said the scheme will continue to remodel youths for national unity and development through the inculcation of values such as discipline, honesty, probity, accountability, hardwork, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Ahmed disclosed this in his address at the meeting of the scheme’s management with some corps-producing institutions in Africa. The theme of the event which held in Abuja is “Tackling the Emerging Challenges in Mobilization of Foreign-Trained Graduates for Effective National Service.”

He expressed worry that some school owners cut corners in order to maximise financial gain instead of building world-class graduates in both character and learning and in consonance with the ideals of NYSC, adding that such development leads.

“It is expected that, from 2024 Batch ‘A’ service year, collection of masterlist of graduates would be extended to schools in Niger Republic, Cameroun, Ghana, and Uganda, which constitutes about 20% of graduates from the African continent.

“The exercise would be extended to cover countries identified with high vulnerability to faking of academic and travel documents,” he said.

The DG also said the scheme is doing its best to check the activities of dishonest people, adding that the fight against unwholesome practices in the educational sector must be a collective responsibility.

Ahmed stated further that, as part of the measures to overcome the challenges in the mobilisation of foreign-trained Nigerian graduates, all schools in Benin Republic, Togo, Cameroun and Niger Republic shall henceforth submit project-bound master-list of their graduates to the NYSC every service year, adding that the practice which has been available for schools in Nigeria for decades, has proved very useful.

In her introductory address, the Director, Corps Mobilisation, Walida Isa, disclosed that the scheme would continue to engage countries operating academic systems in line with the global best practices and the NYSC established mobilisation protocols.

