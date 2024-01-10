Eligible prospective Corps members are now expected to register for mobilisation with their National Identification Numbers (NINs), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said.

This was part of the deliberations during the meeting of NYSC Management, led by the Director General, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, with the management of the National Identification Management Commission, led by its Director General, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Ahmed, said the collaboration with the NIMC on Corps Mobilisation would strengthen the online registration process for the scheme.

He added that the NYSC integrated system that was introduced in 2014 has tremendously assisted the scheme in its mobilisation process, but there is still room for improvement.

In her remarks during the visit, the Director General of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote promised the readiness of the commission for collaboration between both agencies.

She lauded the NYSC mobilisation protocols and the scheme’s efforts towards moulding Corps members for leadership responsibilities for over fifty years of its operations.

The NIMC boss said the synergy will simplify the entire mobilisation process and also address multiple issues.

She added that the commission has partnered with several government agencies while promising to present the best services to the nation.

