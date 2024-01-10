Two suspects, Adebisi Alli (32) and Abdullahi Salami (35) were arrested on Tuesday by personnel of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly known as Amotekun, in Saki, Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, for possession of a human head.

Also found with one of the suspects, Abdullahi, was a bucket containing decomposing human body parts, while an earthenware pot containing human leg bones and parts of different animals was also discovered with the second suspect.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that the human head was severed from the body of a corpse on Monday evening, a few hours after its burial.

Speaking on the arrest, Oyo Amotekun’s second-in-command, Mr. Kazeem Babalola Akinro, said that its operatives received information at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday that a human head was found under a car.

He disclosed that the owner told operatives that he wanted to jack up his vehicle to fix tyres he removed from it when he was away when he sighted an object wrapped in cellophane and tucked beneath it.

On checking the content of the cellophane bag, those present were shocked to discover that it was a human head, prompting the call made to Amotekun.

On arrival, the operatives who also checked the bag confirmed the content as a human head.

This led the operatives to the apartment of Alli, who was the only tenant in the house, where they met an earthenware pot on fire in which human leg bones and parts of other animals and birds were being burned.

Also found in his consultation room were objects and herbs, which he confessed to using in addition to the parts being burned.

When interrogated, Alli initially claimed that the discovered head and the parts in the pot belonged to the second suspect, Abdullahi.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that on arrival at Abdullahi’s house, he confessed that it was Alli who asked him to get him a human head.

He further disclosed that he and one other man went to a graveyard at Oke Poly along Ago Are Road on Monday to exhume a corpse buried a few hours before their arrival, from which the head they needed was cut off.

He said that Alli was to pay N40,000 for the head before the lid was blown open.

As a result of Abdullahi’s confession, Alli admitted sending him on the errand.

He said that he made the request on Sunday when he and Abdullahi met at Maulud prayer.

It was further learned that when the Amotekun operatives went with Abdullahi back to his house, they discovered a paint bucket filled with different human parts that were already decomposing.

Thereafter, the operatives, along with the suspects, proceeded to the burial site from which the human head was exhumed, severed, and taken away, only to meet the deceased’s family members plastering the grave site, unknown to them what had occurred to the buried body shortly after it was committed to Mother Earth.

The devastated younger siblings of the 28-year-old deceased were reportedly shocked to their bone marrow when they heard of what was done to their brother, whose death caused deep sorrow in their hearts.

Mr Akinro said that the suspects and exhibits found with them had been transferred to the Oyo State Police Command for further investigation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…