NYSC DG tasks corps members on neutrality in Edo polls

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has charged corps members who will be employed as ad-hoc staff by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State to remain neutral.

Shuaibu who spoke yesterday in Benin while addressing the corps members, advised them to display a high sense of neutrality in order to protect the integrity of the scheme and also strive to make their parents who laboured to send them to school proud.

The Director-General added that the history of Nigeria will not be complete without references to NYSC as it has contributed tremendously to the electoral processes of the country.

He advised the corps members not do anything to tarnish their reputation and not to let nobody lure them to compromise their integrity.

He declared: “I am in Edo State for a specific reason, one, for the election and I believe that as your father, it is very appropriate to come and talk to you. I also want to use this opportunity to see the Oba of Benin, the security agencies in the state for your security and welfare.

“NYSC has contributed to the electoral processes of this country. When the history of election is written in Nigeria, NYSC will also be mentioned because, the INEC chairman, in every forum tells Nigerians that without corps members, they can’t organise such an exercise because corps members are knowledgeable, they are patriotic,

“So I want to advise, as corps members, you are on national assignment, you are serving your country, remember our motto? So as corps members participating in this election, you are supposed to be apolitical. You have to be neutral. You belong to nobody and that is all.”

Shaibu said that they should not allow themselves to be used by anybody and avoid being enticed by policians so as not to compromise their stand in ensuring the credibility of the election, noting that there is always dignity in poverty.

“Even in poverty, there is dignity. So, don’t be tempted to rubbish your integrity. Be very proud of the name you are bearing, be very proud of the country you are serving and the good people of Edo state that you are assisting here.”

