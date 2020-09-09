Oyo govt commended over prompt intervention, resolution of chieftaincy tussle

The Aaaje family of Aaje, Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State, has commended the Oyo State Government for promptly intervening and resolving the crisis surrounding the installation of the pioneer Baale of Aaje town.

Recall that the family’s lawyer, Ayo Ajomole, had written a letter to the state government through the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters to look into the matter and allow the popular will of the people of Aaje to prevail.

According to a statement signed by the representative of the family, Mr Emmanuel Oladele, the Aaje family expressed gratitude to the governor Seyi Makinde-led government for the prompt response and intervention the letter received.

“We want to appreciate the Oyo state government under the able leadership of our amiable governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, for the quick intervention in the chieftaincy tussle which was about to snowball into civil unrest.

“We want to therefore use this medium to assure the state government of the fact that we are going to ensure that the popular will of the people of Aaje community prevail as far as the emergence of the pioneer Baale of the community is concerned, while also pledging that law and order will be maintained in the process.”

However, in a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, signed by the Director of Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Opatunmbi Femi Lawrence on behalf of the Commissioner and addressed to the Caretaker Chairman, Ogbomoso North Local Government, a copy of which was made available to Tribune Online, ordered the immediate revocation of the appointment of Chief Adesina Reuben Amoo as the Baale of Aaje Town.

The letter reads: “I am directed to refer to the above subject and a petition from Messr Kunle Sobaloju & Co the solicitor to the Soun of Ogbomosoland and to inform you that Chief Adesina Reuben Amoo’s appointment as the Baale of Aaje Town be revoked immediately until there is a contrary directive from His Excellency, the State Executive Governor.”

