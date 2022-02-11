NYSC begins enrolment of corps members into NHIS

The National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) on Friday commenced the enrolment of corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

It said the insurance cover would last until three weeks after corps members disengagement from service.

The Director-General, NYSC Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim made the disclosure in Abuja at the Flag-off of the enrolment of Corps Members into NHIS.

According to him, Corps members were enrolled under the NYSC Group Individual Family Social Health Insurance Programme.

He disclosed that six Health Maintenance Organisations(HMOs) were selected from each of the six geopolitical zones to drive the process and ensure effective implementation of the NHIS.

He explained that the health initiative was designed as a holistic health insurance scheme, covering the periods of pre-orientation.

“That is, as soon as a prospective corps member picks up Call-up Letter, which is the instrument that qualifies him/her for admittance into National Service, until the end of his/her terminal leave, which is three weeks after disengagement from Service,” he said.

The DG further stated that the health scheme was the culmination of the Presidential directive issued in 2016, which arose as a result of the unfortunate deaths of three corps members deployed to Kano, Zamfara and Bayelsa States orientation camps.

“The issue of a robust and sustainable health care system for corps members has always been of paramount importance to successive management of the scheme.

“It is particularly fulfilling that the enrolment of corps members into the Health Insurance Scheme is in line with the policy thrust of my Administration bordering on the improvement of welfare and security of corps members and staff,” he said.

To ensure a seamless arrangement devoid of encumbrances, he urged corps members to register under Health Care Practitioners in their localities.

“It is, therefore, my expectation that both the HMOs and Health Care Providers will approach this insurance scheme with the highest degree of responsibility and integrity,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…NYSC begins enrolment NYSC begins enrolment

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…NYSC begins enrolment NYSC begins enrolment