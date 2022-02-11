Netflix promises Nigerians memorable Valentine’s Day experience

It will be a memorable Valentine’s Day experience for subscribers of the online streaming platform, Netflix as it promised to thrill millions of its viewers this season of love with an exciting selection of movies.

In a statement made available to R, Netflix disclosed that the season of valentine should be enjoyed by many people hence the need to entertain and engage its teeming audience with some of the best Nollywood movies of love, romance and affection.

According to the statement, love comes in different shapes and sizes – from friendship to romance, to self-love, and everything in between.

“No matter what your love life looks like this season, you’re sure to find the best Nollywood movies in our selection that gives you a memorable valentine’s day experience.

From ‘2 weeks in Lagos’, which talks about how a business returns home to Nigeria and falls in love with a friend’s sister despite his family’s plan for him to marry a politician’s daughter to ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel’.

Where a disenchanted chef tries to help her parents restore their falling hotel but cooks up feelings for an investor with his sights set on the property.

Subscribers will also be seeing ‘Dear Affy’, ‘Tango with me’ ‘Kasanova’

Special Jollof, The Bridge, Namaste Wahala, Flower Girl.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Netflix promises Nigerians Netflix promises Nigerians

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Netflix promises Nigerians Netflix promises Nigerians