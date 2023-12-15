Twelve out of a total of 1,405 Corps members posted to Bauchi State for the 2023 Batch A, Stream 1, are to repeat in full the one-year compulsory service to the nation.

Also, 22 others would have their service year extended for one or two months for various degrees of offences committed during the service.

The rest have passed out for the badge in the state, while the 12 were punished in line with the rules and regulations of the scheme for absconding from their places of primary assignment.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), however, assured all the outgoing 2023 Batch ‘A’ stream 1 corps members that they would receive the January 2024 allowance before the end of 2023.

The disclosure was made by the Acting Director, NYSC, North-East Area Office, Alh. Abubakar Mohammed, on Friday during the collection of Certificates of National Service by the Corps members.

He also enjoined the Corps members not to be carried away by the certificates they acquired to rely on government-paid jobs.

According to him, they should channel their energies on the various skills they learned through the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme during the service year.

In her remarks, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Rifkatu Yakubu, urged the Corps members to desist from all forms of social vices, adding that such acts would tarnish their images, those of their families, and the institutions of graduation.

She reminded them of the NYSC Director General’s appeal to Corps members to avoid night journeys and always break their journey at designated places to continue the following morning.

Similarly, the State Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Bauchi State Command, Abdullahi Adamu, warned Corps members against travelling abroad through illegal means.

He noted that as the Corps members transited into the labour market, they were likely to come across a lot of tricks by some people whose job it was to lure innocent Nigerians into travelling abroad through illegal avenues.

He said such an action constituted a transnational crime, which attracts the punishment of at least five years imprisonment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…