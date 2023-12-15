The immediate past Managing Director (MD) of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, has denied a report that he said Senator Ifeanyi Ubah “cannot win Anambra for APC” in the Anambra 2025 governorship poll.

In a statement on Friday from the George N. Moghalu Media Centre (GNMMC), Moghalu described the propaganda as the handwork of a faceless group.

He alleged that the propaganda news report was sponsored with the sole purpose of creating disaffection.

The statement read in part, Our attention has been drawn to the fake news being circulated by a faceless group with the above-referenced caption and credited to our principal, Chief Dr George N. Moghalu.

“It is evidently clear that this is a sponsored article with the sole intention of creating enmity between our principal, his friend, and his brother, both leaders of our great party in Anambra State.

“Ordinarily, we would not have responded or reacted to this junk journalism except that it became necessary following the concerns expressed by well-meaning members of the public, particularly our party members.

“It is very unfortunate that these faceless elements are trying everything possible to twist facts that are before the public.

“The interview granted by our principal was widely reported in the Sun Newspaper, Nation Newspaper, Thisday, and Daily Trust Newspapers.

“From the content of the interview, it is clear that the headline under reference only exists in the imagination of those spreading the fake news. For the avoidance of doubt, let us set the record straight.

“At no point in the interview did our principal say that Senator Ifeanyi Uba could not win Anambra for the APC.

“We will therefore advise these hatchet writers to take out time and read the interview, which is in the public domain, and endeavour to practise responsible journalism.

(GNMMC) therefore urged the public to disregard what it called baseless and sensational headlines, adding, “We wish to state that our principal is ever ready to join other progressive-minded stakeholders to move the party forward.

“We welcome Senator Ifeanyi Uba and other progressives who joined our party, the APC.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…