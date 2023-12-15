The Sokoto state Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a drug dealer who masterminded the killing of one of their operatives in January this year.

The agency during the raid also arrested 59 other suspects, which include four ladies in the area.

The dealer was arrested at Bagarawa village on Thursday following a joint operation involving other security agencies.

The Commander of the agency, Iro Mohammed told newsmen that, the operative was killed while raiding the hideout of the suspect around January this year.

“They raided his hideout in the village and arrested him but while leaving the village, the suspect raised alarm.

“So our men were surrounded by the villagers who maimed and killed one of our officers with matchets and the suspect escaped.

“This is the problem we are facing. Some of our communities shield drug dealers because of relationships.

“They know what they are doing. They know what they are doing for a living and how they are spoiling their children but still shield them from arrest,” he lamented.

The Commander further disclosed the arrest of 59 other suspects, including four ladies.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in different drug joints across the state.

“This follows the matching order given by the state Governor that, security agencies should jointly raid suspected hideouts of criminals.

“Some of the suspects are dealers while some are users of drugs.

“After investigation, we will prosecute them while the users will be rehabilitated,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE