The National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW ) has raised fresh alarm over what it called an illegal plot by some leadership of the South West States Park Management Committee to cause violence in Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the nation’s capital and attack its national secretariat located at Garai 2 Abuja.

The union said the group wanted to hide under the guise of staging a protest against the just concluded 10th Quadrennial National Delegate Conference of the union, which was held in Lafia Nasarawa State on Wednesday, 23rd of August 2023, to cause crisis and unleash mayhem on the FCT residents.

The group disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by the President, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa and General Secretary, Anthony Asogwa Chukwudi, on Monday in Abuja.

The statement noted that they have it on good authority that the group had already imported thugs to perfect their plans and invade the National Secretariat on Monday, August 28th.

NURTW described the planned protest as a campaign of calumny against the union’s leadership aimed at confusing and fomenting trouble.

The statement, however, warned that NURTW would not condone any act of lawlessness by the disgruntled element and that the union had notified the police and other relevant security agencies of the planned actions of the group.

The statement read, ” The National Union of Road Transport Workers have uncovered the plot by the leadership of Park Management Committee from the South West to attack the National Secretariat of the union in Garki 2 and cause breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ).

“We learnt that they plan to disguise as aggrieved members of the union and

stage a violent protest to perpetrate their nefarious activities, attack people in the FCT and destroy property at the secretariat.

“They have mobilized some thugs and hoodlums into Abuja and held a meeting at a hotel in Wuye on Saturday.

“We are using this medium to alert the general public to watch out. These people are not our members; they just want to cause violence in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ). We are using this medium to call on the security agencies to rise to the occasion and prevent the breakdown of law and order.





The group is being led by the former President of the Union, Alh. Najeem Usman Yasin, Tajudeen Badaru Agbede, Isah Aliyu Ore, James Umem, Clement Adekola, Joel Nkor, Shuaibu Bello, Musa Waziri, Alh. Alhassan Haruna ( 313 ) and Kayode Agbeyangi

The statement, therefore, called on the plotters to rethink and desist forthwith just as it called on the security agencies to act fast and prevent a positive breakdown of law in the territory.

