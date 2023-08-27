In the bid to avoid another national disaster, the Federal Government has issued a formal notice to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to take necessary measures to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians against imminent flood, as Cameroon authorities set to open the Lagdo Dam floodgate.

The notice was contained in a letter with Reference No: CC.16/3/11 dated 23rd August 2023, issued by the Federal Ministry of Forever Affairs (East and Central African Division) and addressed to the NEMA Director General, Mr. Habib Mustapha Ahmed.

The letter signed by the Director of African Affairs, Ambassador Umar Z. Salisu on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, read: “I have the honor to inform you that the Ministry is in receipt of a Note Verbale from the High Commission of the Republic of Cameroon informing that Cameroonian Officials have resolved to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead due to the heavy rainfall around the Dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon.

“According to the Note, it is pertinent to note that when the release of water becomes necessary, the authorities of the Lagdo Dem will be releasing only a modulated variable small amount of water at a time in order to mitigate’ and avoid damages that the released water may cause along the River Benue basin in both Cameroon and in Nigeria.

“In view of the above, it would be appreciated if the esteemed Agency takes all the necessary proactive steps and actions that will mitigate the damage as well as sensitize the populace living in such areas for vigilance and all necessary precautions,” the letter read in part.

Recall that the House of Representatives had on Tuesday, 25th July 2023, urged the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to construct Earth Dams as part of efforts geared toward addressing perennial floods that have displaced thousands of households across the country.





The lawmakers expressed concern over the warning issued by the Nigerian Metrological Agency on the 24th of January, 2023, through which it predicted and cautioned Nigerians to make preparations for the density of rainfall this year as it would be very high which will invariably result in lots of flooding in various places.

“The House further notes that the surging floods have caused a lot of damage to people’s properties and have displaced many residents in various villages within the Gamawa Federal constituency.

“The House is aware that the flash floods have even washed away a number of important culverts, bridges and highways, worthy of note is the Gamawa-Zaki highway which ordinarily serves as the easiest gateway to motorists for the conveyance of farm produce, fertilizers, and other goods within Bauchi State and neighbouring States like Jigawa and Yobe State.

“The House is also aware that the flood disaster on the Gamawa-Azare road has led to the loss of many lives due to accidents, stress, and attacks by armed robbers who capitalize on the heavy gridlocks caused by the dilapidated state of the roads to dispossess motorists of their hard-earned money, goods and

valuables.

“The House believes that the Federal Government needs to employ urgent and proactive measures to mitigate flooding and fix dilapidated roads, culverts and bridges in order to curtail further disasters,” the sponsor of the motion said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE