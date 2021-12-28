NUPRC set to close 2020 marginal field bid round programme

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is set to close out the 2020 marginal field bid round programme and has put in place all necessary machinery to progress the bid round exercise to conclusion in line with the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA).

The Commission Chief Executive, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, in a statement issued on Tuesday notifying participants in the programme, indicated that an in-house work team has already been constituted to deal with outstanding issues, including distilling and addressing the concerns of awardees with a view to close out issues affecting multiple awardees per asset and formation of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) by awardees in line with the respective letters of award.

Consequently, the Commission has enjoined awardees with the indicated issues to avail themselves of the resolution mechanism provided, in the overriding national interest.

Mr Komolafe also stated that the Commission is collaborating with leaseholders to agree on transition mechanisms in line with the PIA and the aspirations of the government for the marginal field bid round exercise.

While restating that the 45 days period for payment of signature bonus by successful awardees as stipulated in the Marginal Field Guidelines has lapsed, he assured those who have fully paid their signature bonuses that as regulator and business enabler, the Commission will ensure that all applicable guidelines are fully implemented to enable them progress to the next stage of the exercise.

