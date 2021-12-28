At least seven die in Niger State boat mishap, four in Bauchi community

At least seven persons were said to have lost their lives in a boat mishap that occurred in Zhigiri village of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident was said to have occurred when the villagers were heading to Dnaweto, a neighbouring village in the hinterland for a naming ceremony at about 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 26, 2021, Boxing Day.

Among the victims was a man, two of his wives and his young son.

Confirming the incident, on Tuesday in an interview by telephone was the spokesman of the Coalition of Shiroro Association (COSA) Malam Salis Sabo.

He added that as of the time of filing this report on Tuesday in Minna the state capital, that one corpse was yet to be recovered from the river.

Speaking further, he said, “We, therefore, call on HYPPADEC to as matter of urgency, respond to this devastating incident and provide safety measures (such as life jackets among others) to help our people adapt to their new way of life and to also prevent the future recurrence of this ugly incident as done by the commission to the Warra Community of Kebbi State in the recent boat mishap that occurred.”

Meanwhile, there are reports from Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State that at least four people have been reported killed as a result of road accidents that occurred between Sunday and Monday night.

Information made available to Tribune Online indicated that on Sunday, December 26, a commercial motorcyclist named Nenfort, a resident of Jangyar village lost his life in a motorcycle accident when he was conveying his sister to Gyara.

The sister whose wedding was billed to take place today, Tuesday, December 28, was injured by breaking a leg.

Though she is bedridden, her wedding as of the time of filing this report was taking place on Tuesday.

A friend of the deceased, James while speaking said that “That Sunday morning I spoke with Nenfort to take me to Lafiya Sara but he reluctantly declined pleading that he wanted to go to Church. I understood with him and let him go.”

He added that “I was at home when a friend told me about the accident and I could not stop sorrowing. May your soul rest in peace Nenfort.”

At the wedding, James said that “we received the sad news that two young men were found dead in Samiya village.”

In another report, one Miss Ruth John, a resident of Ndukum and one Mr Wulumbu from Gambar Lere village who just came from Lagos were found dead early morning on Tuesday.

According to an unconfirmed report, the two young people were said to have been hit by a vehicle after they just attended a wedding ceremony and were on their way home before they met with their untimely death.

