NULGE’s new leadership: Ajaero warns governors against undermining LG autonomy

THE president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has warned state governments against undermining the implementation of a Supreme Court judgment mandating local governments to establish accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in order to receive their allocations directly.

Several months after the Supreme Court granted full financial autonomy to local government areas, implementation is yet to be fully made, with federal allocations not being paid directly to the local governments as stipulated.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly elected National Administrative Council (NAC) members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Abuja over the weekend, Ajaero stated that local government autonomy is now a matter of law rather than political discretion.

The labour leader cautioned against any efforts to stall or manipulate the implementation of the landmark ruling, stating that this autonomy is not a privilege granted by the government but a legal requirement that must be honoured.

He further reiterated his commitment to holding the government accountable, stating, “We have got autonomy now. I want to plead with the federal government not to play politics with it. The release of funds to local governments should not be at the whims and caprices of government. Our struggle has gone beyond agitation; it is now about enforcing the law. We are not at the mercy of any governor, president, or minister.”

In his inaugural speech, the newly elected President-General of NULGE, Aliyu Kankara, also expressed his commitment to advocating full local government autonomy and enhancing the welfare of local government workers across Nigeria.

Kankara outlined his administration’s priorities, which include strengthening local government autonomy, advocating intensively for administrative and financial independence, and ensuring fair representation in wage negotiations.

His roadmap also emphasises capacity building and improved welfare programmes.

He paid tribute to his predecessor, Akeem Ambali, acknowledging his transformative leadership that left NULGE more united, stable, and influential within the labour movement.

Conveying confidence in his ability to lead, Kankara assured union members that his administration would prioritise transparency, inclusivity, and measurable progress.

He said: “By the grace of Almighty Allah and with the support of our comrades, this Union shall witness an unprecedented transformation. It is important to let you know that we will demand high ethical standards, hard work, dedication to duties, and most importantly, loyalty to the Union from our staff at all times.

He added: “Our administration will not tolerate any act of misconduct that may bring disrepute to the union. However, I promise to operate an open-door policy where staff can freely approach me or any leader with useful information and ideas that can enhance progress and development for our union.”

READ ALSO: Power sector banding ‘another form of fraud’ — NLC President