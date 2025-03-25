ITUC-Africa calls for concrete actions to end eastern DRC conflict

THE African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has welcomed the high-level peace talks between the Presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, facilitated by the Emir of Qatar in Doha.

The discussions between President Félix Tshisekedi and President Paul Kagame mark a crucial step toward resolving the deep-rooted crisis in Eastern DRC that has displaced millions and fueled ongoing violence.

ITUC-Africa commended Qatar’s role in fostering dialogue but underscored that genuine peace demands more than diplomatic engagements.

The organisation stressed the need for urgent and verifiable actions, particularly the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the M23 rebel group, whose presence continues to destabilise the region.

Calling for African-led solutions, ITUC-Africa urged the African Union (AU) to take an active role in ensuring the peace process is guided by homegrown strategies.

It emphasised the necessity for regional bodies such as the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to coordinate efforts for sustainable peace.

The crisis in Eastern DRC extends beyond political instability, ITUC-Africa noted, describing it as a humanitarian disaster worsened by human rights violations and external exploitation of the region’s mineral wealth.

The international community, including trade unions, must press for accountability and justice to break the cycle of conflict.

ITUC-Africa reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of the DRC and others across Africa seeking peace and economic justice. As part of its commitment, the organisation announced that the 2025 Africa Day celebrations would feature a colloquium on peace, industrialisation, and trade, bringing together key stakeholders, including the African Union and the African Development Bank, to explore practical solutions for the continent’s development.

