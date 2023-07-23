Anambra branch of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has called on the State Local Government Service Commission, to immediately suspend the eleven members arraigned for alleged forgery and attack on its leadership in the State.

The State Chairman of NULGE, Comrade Adigwe Chikwelu, who made the call while speaking to Journalists in Awka, on Saturday, also called for their salaries to be put on hold too.

He said the suspension called is in accordance with the NULGE Guidelines for appointment, promotion and discipline that says if criminal proceedings are instituted against an officer or are about to be instituted, the Permanent Secretary may suspend him from service until the determination of the proceedings or any appeal therefrom.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the eleven members of the Union were arraigned before the Magistrate Court sitting in Awka, on Wednesday last week, on a 6-count charge by the Anambra State Police in a matter between them and the Commissioner of Police in the state

They are being accused of conspiring to commit a felony, forgery, malicious damage of NULGE property, and placing the Union Chairman in fear of physical injury and anxiety of being trailed by Unknown gunmen.

Among the accused persons are Chidi Orakwue, Alagwu Odife, Ezeibe Kenechi Mark, Nzekwe Chidi, Ifeanyi Nworah, and Okam K. Ifeanyi

Others are Victormary Anuna, Okaka Chukwunonso, Nwalutu Patrick, Igbokwe Ugochukwu, and Nwankwo Onyebuchi.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all 11 Police charges.

The defendants were granted bail with varying conditions including providing a surety, depositing N50,000, 2 passport photographs, and affidavits, among others

Speaking further, Comrade Chikwelu, alleged that the embattled eleven members of the Union were being sponsored by opposition parties to give Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led APGA Government a bad name in the State.

“What is happening now started in 2017 and 2019 at the National level as regards tenure elongation in which the Court at Owerri, Imo State declared the tenure elongation agenda illegal and mandated NULGE as a labour body to conduct election in states where tenures were expired in which Anambra State was included and that was while we conducted our election at Marble Ark Hotel Awka, in 2019 where I was declared the winner as the State Chairman alongside my executive.





“The outcome of the election is what gave birth to the challenges the union is currently facing at the moment.”

The election was witnessed by then-the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano represented at the event by also the State’s former Head of Service, Barrister Harry Odoh.

“As I speak with you press now, the trouble-makers are still attacking me despite the fact that they were arraigned in Court. They are also threatening me with unknown phone numbers and abusive text messages.

“I know that they are being used by the opposition parties in the state to blackmail Soludo’s administration. But I will not fold my arms to allow them to cause crisis or bring anything that would spoil the image of Soludo’s administration.

“I will keep doing my best to maintain peace in our great union.

“I called on the State Chairman, Anambra Local Government Service Commission, Chief Vin Ifeanyi Ezeaka, to suspend and seize the salaries of Mr. Chidi Orakwue and ten others until the matter is resolved,” the state NULGE boss concluded.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE