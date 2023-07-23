Immediate past Bauchi State Sector Commander of Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), CC Yusuf Abdullahi (Rtd) has expressed his appreciation for the tremendous support and cooperation he received while serving.

He declared that he enjoyed his service in the sector over the years stating that Bauchi Sector Command remains the best-ever place he served during his service years.

In a message he personally signed and made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Sunday, he wrote that “I deemed it feet to convey my heartfelt appreciation to all supporting teams throughout the period of my stewardship as Sector Commander in Bauchi State.

“The cooperation can not be quantified in the little measure in reference to the level of success achieved during the period under review 2020-2023.

“Team of Journalists, Judiciary, Sister Security Agencies, Religious Leaders, Transport Unions, Traditional Rulers, NGOs and other critical stakeholders (FERMA & NEMA) all did well to support an accident-free road.

“Time was well managed as it was associated with a series of challenges both within and outside the schedule of duties but Alhamdulilah.

“This message will require a special appreciation to the Executive Governor of our dear State, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad CON (Kauran Bauchi Jagaban Katagum) and his cabinet,” he added.

According to him, “It is worth mentioning that series of initiatives and interventions are currently ongoing, but efforts will be required to sustain the program which will require more than the current status.

“In view of the characteristics of our Roads and attitude of the road users (drivers) in the state. The state has one of the best road networks in the North East and the gateway much is needed to be done to checkmate the high rate of road traffic crashes in the state.”

Abdullahi added that “The State Government may wish to note that FRSC visibility will still be required as some parts of the State are yet to have the impact of Corps in Operations. Tafawa Balewa LGA towards Plateau State, Magama Gumau in Toro LGA towards Kaduna State, Kafin Madaki towards Warji. etc.”

He stressed that the mentioned roads required the presence of FRSC because the presence of these locations will not only promote good road culture but improve awareness and boost Economy activities as they are known for Agriculture (livestock and grains).





“I will continue to remain an Ambassador of Bauchi State both physically and in spirit. Allah bless Bauchi State and the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he assured.

