NUC ranks Glorious University, ‘Best Private University’ in South-South, 48th in Nigeria

The Glorious Vision University, Edo State, has been ranked as the Best Private University in the South-South region of Nigeria by the National Universities Commission (NUC),

The Institution, formerly known as Samuel Adegboyega University, emerged 48th in the overall ranking of Nigerian Universities by the NUC.

The Vice-Chancellor of the School, Professor Adewumi Babatunde Idowu, disclosed this on Tuesday during the University’s 8th Convocation Pre-Press Conference, held at the school.

“It is a thing of joy to announce to you (journalists) that our dear University scored 94.52 among the Universities with the highest score, emerging no 48 in the overall Nigerian Universities and 23 among the Private Universities.

“Among the 13 indicators that were analysed which included Universities with full accreditation, percentage of programmes, knowledge economy, among the private Universities in the South-South, our University came first,” he disclosed.

Prof. Idowu revealed that a total number of 101 students including twin sisters who bagged First Class Degree honours each would be graduating in this year’s convocation.

He explained that seven students would be graduating with First Class honours, (

33 students with Second Class (Upper Division), 46 with Second Class (Lower Division), 7, with Third Class and 4 Postgraduates.”

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the institution has entered a partnership with a leading IT company in the country, in order for its graduates to be self-reliant, especially in the area of Information Technology.

“It has been the idea of the founding fathers to graduate our students with three Certificates. Certificates in the chosen profession, entrepreneurship and IT.

“In line with this, the University entered into a partnership with New Horizon, the foremost IT training and Certification organization in Nigeria, with the aim of developing professional competence in the area of ICT for our students.

On why the University name was changed, The VC said: “Worthy of note is that the change of name is not necessitated by any contention, but borne out of the desire of the proprietor who had always wanted the Institution to be so named in line with the prophecy that birthed the University.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





NUC ranks Glorious University, ‘Best Private University’ in South-South, 48th in Nigeria