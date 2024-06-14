National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full accreditation to Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo to run Architecture.

The Head, Public Relations of the institution, Mr. Williams Olufunmi, who disclosed this in a statement, signed by him, stating that the approval letter by the commission signed by the Ag. Director of Accreditation, Engr. Abraham Chundusu on behalf of the Executive Secretary.

The approval of Architecture for Elizade University is coming on the heels of the commission’s approval a fortnight ago to the University to run full-time Doctoral degree, Ph.D; Masters in Engineering, M.Eng, and Postgraduate Diploma, PGD in Civil Engineering with effect from the 2024/2025 academic session.

Olufunmi said the approval is based on the outcome of the resource verification visit by a panel of experts from the National Universities Commission to the University.

According to him, the Ag. Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, conveyed the approval of the Architecture as course to the Vice Chancellor of the institution Prof. Kayode Thadius Ijadunola.

Chundusu charged the Institution to continue on the part of its provision of adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programmes.

It will be recalled that the visiting team of the Commission to Elizade University had during the assessment praised the huge Infrastructure outlay of the Institution.

The Team-Lead, Professor Mohammed Babagana who was accompanied by Mrs Tunrayo Jolaoso expressed satisfaction with structures on ground, the maintenance culture as well as the clean, serene and conducive learning environment.

The team observed that the Engineering undergraduate programme which had already been accredited is running well both in equipment and teacher-students ratio which have even surpassed global recommendation.

Prof. Babagana encouraged Elizade University not to rest on its oars in acquiring more equipment as its positions itself for global competitiveness.

He said Elizade University is doing well and will no doubt become a force to be reckoned with beyond Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kayode Thadius Ijadunola, commended the visiting team for their thorough and unbiased assessment of equipment, staff and infrastructure.

He said Elizade University is poised to continually deliver on its mandate of producing wholesome graduates and postgraduates who are not only employable, but are ready made employers through its entrepreneurial skill-sets which are on high demand in the global market.

The Registrar of Elizade University, Mr Omololu Adegbenro said the University is not compromising on discipline and standards in ensuring that its graduates impact not only on their generation but generations to come as role models both in academic and morals.

The approved Architecture programme as well as the postgraduate programmes which are at Ph.D, M.Eng and PGD levels in Civil Engineering, will operate on the University campus, with admission portals now opened at the school official website.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE