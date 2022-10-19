NUC approves 29 new academic programmes for UNIOSUN

Authorities of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) on Tuesday hinted that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 29 new academic programmes for both undergraduate and postgraduate students of the institution.

The Vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Clement Adebooye made this known while addressing journalists at the University chamber council in Osogbo.

He pointed out that all the new academic programmes that were approved, will take off in the 2022/23 academic session and disclosed that eighteen new academic programmes were approved for the undergraduate and eleven (11) for postgraduate programmes.

According to him, the University received twenty-four panels of accreditors from the NUC just in September 2022 to assess our physical facilities, personnel and all associated resources in readiness for the take-off of 29 new academic programmes.”

“I am happy to announce that last week, we got a response from the NUC that all the new academic programmes have been approved for take-off in the 2022/23 academic session. These comprise eighteen (18) undergraduate and 11 postgraduate programmes, with the implication that the University should commence the process of

“The effect of this on our corporate existence is in the expanded areas of manpower production, research and community service. The new programmes are all part of the nation’s critical manpower needs for rapid economic and industrial development. It also comes with immense socio-economic advantages for Osun State as this will have a tremendous impact on student and staff population across campuses.”

While maintaining that, the university’s activities in the last eight months revolve around the focus of his administration, the Vice-chancellor said, the University’s undergraduate academic programmes are 84 rubbing shoulders and competing with long-established Federal universities in the country.

Adebooye noted that the perspective students have one week to register for the new programmes of the institution.

Furthermore, the vice chancellor announced that the institution will commence the 2022/2023 academic session on Monday, 31st October 2022.

He stated that registration activities will commence for all returning students, while new students are to resume on November 7, 2022.

