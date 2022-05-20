NTI advocates for inclusive education in our school curriculum

The Director and Chief Executive of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), Professor Musa Maitafsir has advocated for inclusive education in our school curriculum.

He said the time has come for Nigerians to join the global community in making provision for accessible education for all its citizens without discrimination.

Maitafsir made the remarks at the opening of a two-day workshop on, “Designing of a General Studies Curriculum on Inclusive Education” held at the NTI’s headquarters in Kaduna on Friday.

Represented by the Director of Academic Services, Hajiya Hafsat Lawal Kontagora, he stressed the need for the improvement of the quality of teaching and learning in our schools.

To this end, he called for the introduction of a variety of learning methods, in our schools for both the teachers and learners, saying, the teachers must equip themselves with inclusive educational skills.

According to him, inclusive education in Nigeria is serving children with disabilities with general education.





‘This is to say the right of every child to basic, compulsory and quality education without discrimination as stipulated by the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act (2004) as well as the National Policy on Inclusive Education (2016).

Maitafsir also noted that so far inadequate knowledge and skills, lack of facilities as well as poor support from stakeholders as major factors impeding the progress of inclusive education in the country.

However, he’s optimistic that with the new approach now Nigeria will join the comity of nations.

