Expert urges entrepreneurs to embrace digital marketing

Observing the increasing number of businesses launching on a daily basis, Joy Eghebi, CEO of Jacbellmedia business coach has urged entrepreneurs to adopt digital marketing to give their platform a higher chance of survival.

Eghebi while speaking with Tribune Online on Friday said that a comprehensive digital marketing strategy is essential for entrepreneurs to expand and improve their business online as well as increase brand awareness.

She pointed out that her initiative, Jacbellmedia business coach was launched to help small businesses grow and develop proven strategies that would catapult them to the right customer, invariably increasing sales.

She said, “I help businesses and companies grow through Push Group, digital strategies like ads, creating a presence online through social media and also coaching on marketing strategies to put in place to grow online.

“I also help online businesses manage and generate results from sponsored ads on all social media platforms and with the Jacbell 100 days push group for SMEs.

“I am focused more on coaching because we realized that businesses love to have in-house staff who they can pay on monthly basis to make sure they are very visible online but most times they hardly implement or hardly do it the right way. So I train business owners and staff for them to grow their businesses well.”





Eghebi further called on Nigerian entrepreneurs to study what experts in related fields have done to position their businesses at the top.

She also noted that following the fast-paced advancement in technology which has heightened the threat posed by competition, visionary entrepreneurs should embrace, and keep up the pace to remain relevant in business and challenge market equity.

Addressing several challenges faced by the company in achieving its set out goals, the CEO of Jacbellmedia business coach noted that the country’s poor network tops the list.

“One major challenge is basically bad network I would say because really I do not see any challenge as a challenge because I end up not remembering any one of them.

“Nothing is a challenge but all part of the business. But the most challenging part is advertising someone who is a scam and not knowing,” she added.

