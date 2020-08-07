Nsukka residents laud EEDC for improvement in electricity supply

Some residents of Nsukka town in Enugu State have applauded Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), on improvement in electricity supply in the area, urging the company to keep up the good work.

Residents in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Nsukka on Friday, said they now enjoyed power supply up to 20 hours per day in their homes, offices and shops.

Mr Ken Ezeani, who owns a salon shop on Aku road, Nsukka, said the improvement in the electricity supply by EEDC had made him save money he used to buy petrol for his generating set.

According to him, before I buy not less than N1,000 petrol daily so as to keep my business going and satisfy my customers but since the improvement, if I buy N1,000 petrol I use it for five days.

“For the past one month when I come to the shop I will see light, even if EEDC takes the light, within 20 or 30 minutes it will be restored.

“I pray this improvement will be sustained by EEDC,” he said.

Mrs Kate Urama, a non-academic staff at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, living at Achara road, Nsukka, also commended EEDC for the improvement in the power supply.

“We now have light every day as well as in the night, even when it’s taken within a short time it will be restored.

“For the past, one-month l have not used my generating set up to three times because we have light almost every night.

“I have a prepaid meter and I have recharged it with EEDC token of N5,000 for this month to ensure my light does not go off.

“So because of this improvement in power supply, I now cook food we will use for the week during the weekend and store them in my deep freezer,” she said.

Mr Joseph Ani, a Welder on Ogurugu road, Nsukka, said the improvement in power supply had made it possible for him to be delivering the job of his customers on the agreed time.

“All my customers are now very happy with me because any day I agree with them to come and collect their work before they come, the work is ready.

“This is because electricity is there for me to do the work.

“As a result of poor electricity supply, before, I used to give excuses to my customers when I fail to deliver their work on the agreed time.

“Then I lost many customers because of excuses and quarrel,” he said.

Urama said as a result of improvement in public power supply, he had saved some amount of money he could have used to buy petrol for his generating set to enable him to work.

