A Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Adetunji Adenekan, who works with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, has emerged as the Chairman, Lagos State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Dr Ramon Moronkola, the immediate past Secretary of the association, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

NAN reports that NMA, a professional association for registered Nigerian doctors and dentists, elects its leaders biennially.

Moronkola said that Adenekan took over from Dr Saliu Oseni, to steer the affairs of the association for the next two years. NMA

He noted that 1,059 medical doctors participated in the elections, held at the Sports Complex of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, on Aug. 6.

Moronkola mentioned other elected officers as Dr Tajudeen Salau, a General Surgeon at the General Hospital, Lagos and Dr Joy Agbara, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, were elected as First and Second Vice-Chairman, respectively. NMA

Also, Dr Ime Okon, Head, Community Health Department, General Hospital, Ifako-Ijaiye, was elected as Secretary, while Dr Adegboyega Akintola, was elected as Deputy Secretary.

Dr Kemi Abiloye emerged as Treasurer; Dr Adeola Badmus- Publicity Secretary; Dr Alalade Obatomi- Financial Secretary; Dr Abodunrin Peters- Social Secretary and Dr Funmi Iyanda as the Internal Auditor. NMA

(NAN)

