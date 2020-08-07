Edo guber poll: Avoid Zamfara, Rivers, Bayelsa pitfalls, Buhari tells APC

President Muhammadu Buhari has admonished the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and campaign team to avoid making mistakes in the Edo state gubernatorial election similar to the one that cost the party victories in Rivers, Zamfara and Bayelsa states during the last elections.

He has therefore advised them to do all that is necessary, following legal and constitutional means, to win the election.

Speaking while receiving the APC candidate in the September 19 Edo election, State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Friday in Abuja, the President pointed out that with the resolution of the “acute crisis’’ in the party in Edo State, he was optimistic that the party will regain its pride of place in winning elections, and serving the people.

Buhari urged party leaders at the national and state levels to follow the electoral process in an open and transparent manner.

“What I want is a transparent process so that the confidence of the people will be strengthened.’’

The President congratulated Pastor Ize-Iyamu on his emergence as the party’s candidate in Edo State after a “turbulent process’’, assuring him of full support.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, who presented the candidate, told the President that: “Pastor Ize- Iyamu is a seasoned grassroots politician who is loved by his people’’, noting President Buhari’s blessings on the candidate further validates the party’s confidence.

The Chairman of the APC Edo State gubernatorial campaign, Governor Ganduje, said in line with the principles of the party the APC will lead a clean campaign, devoid of acrimony, hatred and violence.

Governor Ganduje said the campaign had started on a good and happy note, with the APC already taking over the state legislature with a majority of 17 out of 24.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said in his response. Ize-Iyamu assured the President of his commitment to ensuring good governance in the state if elected in September elections, recalling that he served as Deputy Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee of the APC at its formation.

He said he was glad to return to the APC, describing his initial exit as that of a “prodigal son’’.

The APC candidate thanked the President for the warm and fatherly reception, saying he was honoured to receive the party’s flag from the President.

President Buhari received the governorship candidate at the State House alongside Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and APC Campaign Chairman for Edo State elections and Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…Edo guber poll

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…Edo guber poll

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…Edo guber poll