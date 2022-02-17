NSIP: Minister pledges support for Police officers’ wives on school feeding, GEEP, others

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, on Thursday, unveiled plans to support the Police Officers’ Wives Association of Nigeria (POWA) by empowering its members through the provision of social safety nets.

The Minister gave the assurance while addressing the POWA leadership led by its national President Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba who was accompanied by the wives of the Deputy Inspectors- General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police.

Umar Farouq urged the members to key into the National Home Grown School Feeding for pupils in public primary schools (Primary 1-3) and also apply for interest-free loans for vulnerable women in their communities through the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

“An Association like POWA is very critical to the society especially when it comes to improving the lives of women and children. I believe that there are many areas that we can collaborate. As you are aware, the mandate of the ministry is to provide interventions to the poor and vulnerable in the country and those affected by disasters.

“One of these intervention programmes that are significant to the partnership we are going to have with your association is the National Social Investment Programme where we have four flagship empowerment programmes.

“We will look at how we can incorporate the Police Children’s school into the school Feeding programme. That is already in the pipeline. We also provide soft loans for market women through the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme GEEP.

“The women in the Mammy market and barracks can also benefit from these interest-free loans in other to boost their capital.

“The N-Power programme for graduate and non-graduate will also be of immense value to the youths in the barracks as this will also help them to acquire life skills.

“Most of all, we will like to partner with POWA in the Alternate School Programme to ensure that all children are empowered with basic education wherever they are,” she assured.

Speaking earlier, the POWA President commended the Minister for her effective management of massive humanitarian challenges faced by the nation due to banditry, militancy and terrorism.

“Considering the harsh realities of climate change, economic downturn, COVID-19 pandemic, insurgency, banditry amongst others, women are the most vulnerable in humanitarian challenges, disaster and social wrongs and it is on this note we have come to solicit your support and partnership with POWA.”

Hajiya Hajara also sought the provision of COVID-19 palliatives and provision of soft loans for vulnerable women in the barracks to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

She also promised that the palliatives if given to them, will be deployed judiciously to support families of officers who are at the forefront of safeguarding the nation.

“We hope that this will strengthen the bond of friendship between POWA and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in building the Nigeria of our dreams,” the POWA President said.

