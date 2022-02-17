Guber election: Political parties sign peace accord in Osun 

The leadership of political parties in Osun State on Thursday signed an agreement with the State Police Command to be of good conduct during the gubernatorial election process in the state.

The party leaders signed the agreement after a meeting presided over by a Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Valentine Kanayo, at the state police headquarters on how peace will reign among them before, during and after the election.

The DCP warned politicians and residents of Osun against taking the laws into their hands before, during and after the election slated for July 16.

According to him, “police will not tolerate tallies and procession without due process, unnecessary blocking of roads during campaigns, assault on security men on duty and attack on innocent people among others.”

His words: “It is imperative for me to warn politicians and other people in the state to avoid taking laws into their hands and always trust that Osun State Police Command is always gallant and will do the right thing if properly briefed.

“I therefore wish to enjoin all political parties and groups to play the game by the rules and allow themselves and their activities be guided by the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“I want to urge the youth not to allow themselves to be used a political thugs or as destructive agents. I equally advise the so-call political thugs to, in their interest, vacate the state immediately the command will not condone any act of indiscipline or anybody to truncate the peaceful atmospvvhere in the state.”

Responding, State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Bola Ajao, called for a level playing ground for all the political parties, adding that security agencies should be neutral to all parties to build trust and confidence in them.

Ajao also gave assurance that they will be law abiding during the exercise.