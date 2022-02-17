Masari bans political thuggery in Katsina, signs executive order

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has signed “The Security Challenges (Containment) Executive Order into law.”

A press release signed by the Commissioner of Information Honourable Abdulkarim Sirika, said this is in the exercise of the Executive Governor’s powers conferred on him by section 176(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and all other powers enabling him on that behalf.

The order which took effect on the January 1, 2022, covers all forms of political thuggery and other associated crimes which are now totally banned along with indiscriminate posting of political posters and banners at roundabouts, government buildings as well as offices and public places.

By the order, the gathering and movement of political thugs known as Bacha, Kauraye or under any other name or guise to intimidate, harass and maim the innocent populace are totally banned.

Any person or group that contravenes the provisions of this order, will be charged for committing an offence punishable under section 114 of the penal code law.

Tribune Online reports that the order comes ahead of the State Local Government elections slated to hold on April 11, 2022.

