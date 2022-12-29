NSIB releases final reports of past seven air incidents

The newly transformed Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has again released final reports of past serious incidents and twenty safety recommendations.

The latest made it a total of 82 aircraft after accidents reports so far released by the bureau since its establishment in 2007 with a total of 63 reports released by the present government.

Speaking at the event,the director general of NSIB, Mr Akin Olateru declared: “This year alone, seven (7) reports and thirty (30) safety recommendations have been released so far. The Bureau has also released a total of 272 Safety recommendations since inception with 191 of the recommendations released by this administration.”

The reports just released include; The serious incident involving Bristow Helicopters Nigeria LTD, Embraer 135 Aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BSN which occurred at Port Harcourt military Airport (NAF BASE), Port Harcourt, on the 9th March,2020.

Also released was the serious incident involving ATR-72 Aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N- BPG owned and operated by Overland Airways limited, which occurred at Ilorin International Airport, Nigeria on 29th November 2014.

The report involving the serious incident involving Boeing 737-300 Aircraft belonging to Air Peace Limited with nationality and registration Marks 5N-BUO which occurred at FL310 enroute Enugu from Lagos on 14th December, 2018 and the serious incident involving British Aerospace BAE 125-800B Aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BOO operated by Gyro Aviation limited, which occurred at Port Harcourt, Nigeria on 16th July 2020.

Equally released was the the serious incident involving British Aerospace BAE 125-800B aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BOO operated by Gyro Aviation limited, which occurred at Osubi airstrip, Warri, Nigeria on 10th September 2020 alongside the serious incident involving a Dornier 328-100 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-DOX, operated by Dornier Aviation Nigeria AIEP (DANA) Limited, which occurred at Port Harcourt military Airport on 23rd January 2019.

The serious incident involving an Airbus 330-243 aircraft operated by Middle East Airlines with nationality and registration marks OD-MEA and a parked Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines with nationality and registration marks TC-LJC which occurred at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on 29th July, 2020.

According to the NSIB DG, the reports of the incidents released were addressed to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the affected airlines, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The released reports according to Olateru were essential to the fulfillment of the Bureau’s mandate of investigating aircraft accidents and serious incidents with the aim of enhancing safety, through safety recommendations issued, thereby assuring safe skies in Nigeria and Globally.





He, however, pledged the bureau’s ,commitment through improved processes, human capacity and equipment, to fulfill the bureau’s mandate effectively, purposefully and professionally.