Auto Crash Claims Three Lives In Delta

Metro
By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
Taraba Guber campaign coordinator dies in car accident.

An auto crash involving two commercial vehicles along the Ubulu-Okiti axis of the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha highway in Delta State on Thursday has claimed the lives of three persons.

The accident which involved a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number KSH 688 ZF and a red truck with registration number UWN 368 XT left twelve other persons with varying degrees of injuries.

Confirming the accident, Delta State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Udeme Bassey Eshiet said the dead victims include two males and one female while seven males and five females survived the crash with injuries adding that both vehicles were heading towards Asaba when the crash occurred.

Identifying driving all nights and speed violation as possible cause of the crash, the commander said operatives of the command rescued the injured victims to the hospital at Issele-Uku, adding that corpses of the dead victims had been evacuated to the morgue.

