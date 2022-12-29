‘Forgive me for calling off our wedding, I still love you,’ Model, Fancy Acholonu tenders public apology to Alex Ekubo

Instagram Model and entrepreneur, Fancy Acholonu, has tendered an unreserved public apology to her estranged partner, Alex Ekubo after she called off their wedding last year.

To the shock of many, the model last year took to social media to announce that her relationship, engagement and proposed marriage with the Nollywood actor has been called off, adding that the decision was taken in her best interest.

She wrote, “Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship, engagement, and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo.

“I am aware that this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and lives in their truth. At this time my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much!”

In a twist of development, the model has returned to social media to publicly apologise for calling off their wedding, saying that nothing makes sense without his actor partner.

According to her, the decision to call off the wedding was taken in hurry, adding that she now understands better how to handle situations.

She pleaded for forgiveness saying that she still loves and misses him.

In a heartfelt statement, she posted on her verified Instagram account, she wrote, “Like our shirt says, Nothing makes sense when we’re apart @alexxekubo you still have my heart. I miss you, I love you, and I’m truly sorry for all the hurt & pain you and your family went through with our break-up.

“My actions in how I handled things were out of my character. I should have controlled my emotions and not been so overreactive. I said too much, I did too much. Please forgive me, I’ve learned my lesson on how to handle situations better.

“I haven’t expressed myself properly. I’m not afraid to be vulnerable and say you, your family, & friends still mean the world to me. Losing you has felt like grief. Love heals ❤️ #FalexxForever ♾ 💎.”

The actor has however yet to reply to the public apology as of the time of filing this report.