NSEMA distributes relief materials to flood victims

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, through the Niger State Emergency Management Agency(NSEMA) has flagged off the distribution of relief materials to all the affected areas across the state.

Flagging off the distribution in the Kuchi-Woro community in Lavun Local Government Area, the Director-General, NSEMA, Malam Ahmed Ibrahim Inga while commiserating with victims over the losses suffered due to the ravaging flood, reassured them that the agency with the support from the National Body NEMA, as well as the State Government, will not rest on its oars in providing palliative measures to ease hardships faced by victims of the flood.

A recent report by NSEMA disclosed that 21, out of the 25 LGAs in the state were affected by flood disasters with 382 communities identified to have been hit by the natural disaster, with 50,000 persons said to be affected resulting in 40 deaths.

Relief items presented include food items ranging from bags of rice, maize, beans, groundnut and palm oil, while non-food items such as mattresses, buckets, clothing, cups and baby diapers were presented to the community.

The NSEMA Boss, Inga equally disclosed to the community members of the state government’s agric policies that will enable farmers to cash in on the dry season farming to make up for their losses during the rainy season.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment in conjunction with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to providing succour to communities affected by flooding.

The beneficiaries appreciated the state government’s gesture and said they remained grateful for being remembered through trying times even as they solicited more assistance from well-meaning individuals.

