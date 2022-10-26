US grants evacuation of non-emergency staff in Nigeria over terror scare

The United States (US) has granted voluntary evacuation of “non-emergency” employees and their family members in Nigeria over terror attacks scare.

The US state department announced the approval in an update on its website on Tuesday.

The update noted that the US embassy in Abuja will have “limited ability” to provide emergency assistance to US citizens while the consulate in Lagos is still providing routine and emergency services.

“On October 25, 2022, the department authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks,” the update reads.

“The U.S. Embassy Abuja continues to have limited ability to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Nigeria. The U.S. Consulate in Lagos is providing all routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria.”

The advisory also indicated that Nigeria is rated Level 3 which means citizens should reconsider travelling to the country.

Americans were advised to possibly shelve travel plans “due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime”.

Although Nigeria is a Level 3 country, some states are said to have a higher risk of attacks, and as such, are Level 4 which means Americans should not travel to such places.

Americans were warned of possible terrorist attacks and kidnapping in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara states.

Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers states with the exception of Port Harcourt were also listed as Level 4 “due to crime, kidnapping, and maritime crime”.

The US state department warned that terrorists may attack with little or no warning, and will target public places like shopping centres, malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars, schools, government installations, and transportation hubs.

The evacuation authorisation comes days after the US and the UK warned of an elevated risk of terror attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile, the Federal Government expressed confidence as it declared the country is safe than before, citing the recent successes recorded by the armed forces.

