NSE seeks solution to flood

The Nigerian Society Of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan branch has proffered solutions to the incessant flooding in the country.

The recommendation was made during NSE annual conference held on Wednesday at its secretariat located at Akobo, Ibadan the Oyo state capital.

Speaking, on the theme “Flood mitigation and control “ Guest Faculty Representative, Faculty Environmental Science, University of Ilorin, Professor Ayanniyi Ayanshola in his keynote address noted that to mitigate flooding more practical flood risk reduction strategies should be of utmost importance given the history of severe flooding in the country.

He said flooding is the most widespread issue associated with climate change worldwide which“ according to him causes the displacement of tens of millions of people from their homes and caused direct asset losses of hundreds of billions of dollars.

“As rainfall increases and sea level rise owing to climate change, the risk of flooding is predicted to get worse in the next decades. The gradual increase in vulnerability is one of the less-noticed factors, contributing to flooding’s rising expense.

“These escalating dangers must be taken into consideration during development planning. Flood complexity research must be thoroughly addressed by governmental, non -governmental entities as well as every individual in order to be proactive, prepared, and support economically sound development.

Also speaking Guest speaker at the event, Engineer Joshua Akinola, explained that government should collaborate with engineers and others to proffer lasting solutions to floods in the state.

While he lauded the Oyo state government for its ongoing world bank sponsored project on flood control in Ibadan, he advised the project be channelled to gathering all necessary data in order to achieve sustainability and as well do future databases with more accuracy.

Akinola who is also the Managing Director, Faithline Limited, explained that to mitigate flood there is two basic essentials control of flood, according to him the essentials include structural and non-structural which depend on lots of factors while emphasizing the need for engineers and government to collaborate to ensure the sustainability of flood control projects.

He stated that one of the essentials Nigeria need to work on is a database, while he lament that Nigeria‘s database is non-existent adding that many analysis done for flood control are based on foreign calculations which did not have an impact on the country’s flood control projects.

He further harped on the need to ensure safety for people, buildings and infrastructure often conflicting with the reality that human settlements have been Instituted in areas with potentially high hazards. Consequently, urban planning ought to uncover a trade-off for the development of these areas, which are often exploited for tourism.

Also speaking former chairman of the NSE Ibadan branch and present chairman of the Nigeria institution of Environment Engineers NIEE, Abdulwasiu Ajagbe explained that the event is part of the laid down programmes in celebration of engineering week.

He noted that the group come together in order to discuss solutions to mitigate the flood problem in the state to support the effort of the state government in the mitigation of floods in the state.

Adding to the problems being faced globally we flood while he laments the attitude of residents towards non-compliance to directives.





While he implores residents of Ibadan to prevent loss of life through compliance with measures on solid waste disposal.

The event also witnessed panel discussions headed by the Director of pollution monitoring and quality control, Oyo state Mrs Funmilayo Adesina.

Speaking on methods of flood mitigation, Adesina explained that structural methods of flood mitigation have the capacity to alter the characteristics of the flood and reduce the probability of flooding in the location of interest.

While she further stated that non-structural flood mitigation method if adopted will sustain public awareness and sensitization on flooding and related hazards, flood forecasting and warning.

She however advised that flood disasters will be a forgotten story if residents can stay away from flood plains and put a stop to the dump of solid waste in water courses, drainages, streams and river channels.

