NSCDC parades suspect for impersonation, defrauding of four visa seekers in Osun

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
NSCDC parades suspect for impersonation,
A middle-aged man identified as Awolumate Bola from Oke Abesu area of Osogbo, Osun state was, on Tuesday, paraded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State command for impersonating a Nigerian immigration officer and defrauding four visa seekers to the tune of five hundred and seventy thousand Naira (N570,000).
The suspect who was paraded by the Corps commandant, Mr. Agboola Adisa Sunday at the command headquarters in Osogbo, said he collected the amount from the complainants with a promise to secure visas for them to travel to Norway and Saudi Arabia.
In his own confession, Awolumate confessed to have impersonated a Nigerian immigration officer under the pretext of which he collected the sum of five hundred and seventy thousand naira (N570, 000) from the four complainants with a promise to secure visa to Norway and Saudi Arabia for them and an employment for one of the complainants.
Commandant Agboola, however. assured that, law would take its course after the command concludes with its investigations and assured further that, the suspect would be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction where justice would be meted to serve as deterrent to other syndicates. 

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

  • NSCDC parades suspect for impersonation, defrauding of four visa seekers in Osun

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

  • NSCDC parades suspect for impersonation, defrauding of four visa seekers in Osun

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Foundation decries poor participation of women in politics

Latest News

See sacked, current Oyo deputy govs as one family, Saka Balogun tells Oke-Ogun…

Latest News

High cost, scarcity of Jet Ai fuel a global crisis, Sirika tells AON

Latest News

150 women groups petition Sanwo-Olu for suspending abortion guidelines

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More