NSCDC parades suspect for impersonation, defrauding of four visa seekers in Osun

A middle-aged man identified as Awolumate Bola from Oke Abesu area of Osogbo, Osun state was, on Tuesday, paraded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State command for impersonating a Nigerian immigration officer and defrauding four visa seekers to the tune of five hundred and seventy thousand Naira (N570,000).

The suspect who was paraded by the Corps commandant, Mr. Agboola Adisa Sunday at the command headquarters in Osogbo, said he collected the amount from the complainants with a promise to secure visas for them to travel to Norway and Saudi Arabia.

In his own confession, Awolumate confessed to have impersonated a Nigerian immigration officer under the pretext of which he collected the sum of five hundred and seventy thousand naira (N570, 000) from the four complainants with a promise to secure visa to Norway and Saudi Arabia for them and an employment for one of the complainants.