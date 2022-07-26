Stanbic IBTC launches campaign to drive pension scheme awareness

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, recently launched a robust marketing campaign to further drive awareness of the Pension scheme as well as its usefulness to everyone who wants to retire well.

Themed ‘Make Extraordinary Happen’, the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) emphasised its dedication to supporting the dreams of everyday Nigerians who are working hard to attain financial independence and who dream of enjoying an extraordinary post-work life.

Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said the launch of the campaign is aimed at building on the progress that has been achieved so far in sensitising and educating the public about the importance of having a pension plan with the right partner.

“Our Make Extraordinary Happen campaign reiterates our commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian can fulfil their dreams during active work life and still enjoy an extraordinary retirement. Many young people believe that PFAs just take their money, invest it for a few decades, and then return it at retirement. However, we do more than that at Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.

“We support financial and investment literacy, teaching clients and their children end-to-end financial planning. We engage employers in knowledge sharing and enlightenment sessions to simplify the administration of their staff pension benefits. We hold pre-retirement sessions to support pre-retirement individuals in transitioning seamlessly and position opportunities that would help our clients at various life stages to achieve their financial goals.

“This campaign is therefore aimed at communicating the possibilities that exist when pension contributors allow us partner with them to create the extraordinary lives that they dream of, now and at retirement.”

Oyetan emphasised that Nigerians can take advantage of the Pension Scheme through the formal plan which caters to those in paid employment, as well as through the Micro Pension Scheme, which supports people who are self-employed.

The Transfer Window introduced by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) continues to empower contributors to exercise their power of choice in deciding who to partner with on their journey to retiring well. In line with this, the Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Chief Executive encouraged contributors to move their pension to the leading pension fund administrator.

Oye said, “we have welcomed thousands of contributors who have chosen to allow us to support their dream of retiring well and today, over 1.9 million Nigerians are enjoying the commitment, transparency and sustainable long-term investment returns that our clients enjoy. We, therefore, urge other like-minded individuals to move to Stanbic IBTC and enjoy the many solutions we’ve specially curated to ensure that they retire well”, he added.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers remain committed to ensuring customers retire well by continuously creating an innovative approach to investment management and retirement planning. Further details on their offerings can be found on the company’s website stanbicibtcpension.com.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Stanbic IBTC launches campaign to drive pension scheme awareness