Why Nigerians should be careful with online investment, JeroidNG CEO says

Nigerian entrepreneur, Adeduni Jeremiah Mayowa, has called on Nigerians not to be left out in taking advantage of Bitcoin and other digital assets to achieve their financial freedom.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, and the founder of JeroidNG, a leading e-commerce platform, encouraged Nigerians to engage with global currency such as Bitcoin that can help boost economies and create jobs.

Jeremiah said the advent of crypto as well as blockchain technology, in general, will disrupt traditional banking, including central banking, in ways that we haven’t yet dreamed of, it is only good for many people who are still doubting this innovation to be educated and join the train.

He further said Blockchain technology has presented a number of different opportunities for Nigerians trying to diversify their income streams and protect themselves from economic downturns, despite poverty, inflation, and unemployment levels at all-time highs, and with COVID-19 as an added threat.

“The disruptive technology may lower barriers to financial inclusion in Nigeria, according to Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) which promotes financial inclusion through financial sector development.

“The report states that Africa’s largest economy could see an increase in its gross domestic product by as much as $29 billion by the end of the decade.

Jeremiah also stated that “cryptocurrency transaction is a challenge that people grapple with all over the world. I implore Nigerians to comprehensive study to understand how it works.”

“The common take is that it can easily be deployed to fund criminal activities, but it has come to stay, and if we are going to allow it in the future, we should start learning about it now,” he advised.

Founded by Adeduni Jeremiah Mayowa, JeroidNG is a top platform that trades Bitcoin, unused iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play gift cards and the company also engages in cryptocurrency business.

JeroidNG has grown from what started as an idea to a team of over 20 employees within its Headquarters in Lagos, changing lives and creating self-made millionaires—all with their trading strategies.

