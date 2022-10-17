NSCDC arrests uncle, four others for sodomizing 7-year-old nephew in Sokoto

By Olakunle Maruf - Sokoto
Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto state command has paraded five suspects including an uncle of a seven-year-old victim raped and sodomized by the suspects in the metropolis.

Speaking with newsmen while parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Sokoto Commandant of the Sokoto state command of the NSCDC, Mohammed Saleh-Dada said the uncle of the victim was the first suspect who raped the underage boy.

He said the said Uncle thereafter invited four other persons who consistently rape the boy until they damage his vital area.

He says the suspects were arrested when relations of the victim raised the alarm of the heinous crime being perpetrated by the suspects.

In a related development, the Commandant also disclosed that the command is also prosecuting a suspect for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl who is related to him.

He said the suspect was arrested after discovering that he has consistently rape the victim as well as sodomized her before the alarm was raised and he was arrested.

According to him, the suspect has been remanded in prison custody after a court session.

He says the command has also obtained a court order to further detain the five sodomy suspects to conclude an investigation on their matter before they will be charged in court.

Meanwhile, the Commandant has appealed to Lawyers and other human rights activists to always consider the victims and their relations before making a case for such suspects of rape and sodomy.

He said the trauma of such victims and their relations can only be imagined.

