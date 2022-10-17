Labour Party calls on Buhari to defend democracy

Nigerian Labour Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to defend democracy by calling the security agencies to order and demand they execute the law without fear or favour as they defend lives and property across Nigeria.

National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party of Nigeria, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, who made the call on behalf of the party also urged the President to call for a state of emergency in Delta State to save the situation of continued attack on its members and supporters.

He pointed out that the level of orchestrated physical violence targeted at the Labour Party (LP) members by agents and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was capable of derailing the 2023 general election if left unchecked.

Abayomi in a statement issued on Monday afternoon, said the party is worried with the level of attacks on its members across the country the lasts being the recorded assault in Lagos, the State of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the home state of the vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Consequently, the party has called for the arrest of the Iyaloja General, Chief Mrs Folashade Tinubu Ojo and a declaration of the state of emergency in Delta State to curtail the physical assault on her members in these jurisdictions.

In a statement entitled: “Labour Party Calls for The Arrest Of Iyaloja General, Chief Folashade Tinubu Ojo and Declaration of State of Emergency By President Buhari In Delta State” Abayomi said the Labour Party of Nigeria was calling for the “arrest and prosecution of the Iyaloja General Chief Mrs Folashade Tinubu OJO over cohesion of the Traders to support the Candidature of The APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, her father.”

It noted that in a viral video the shops or traders who did not attend the “Women’s rally in support of Tinubu’s ambition were shut and the affected Traders complained that they were being forced to pay the sum of N5,000(five thousand naira) as fine!

Comrade Abayomi in the statement said the action was not in consonant with the tenets of Democracy as every Nigerian remained entitled to associate with any “political party of their choice.”

He said the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guaranteed the freedom of association of all Nigerians wondering when it became and offence for Nigerians to make personal political decision

According to him, “Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 provides as follows: Every person shall be entitled to assembly freely and associate with other persons, and in particular, he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his interests.”

“Comrade Arabambi says the urgent call has become necessary due to the recurring attacks on Members of the Labour Party and their Offices in Lagos. He recalled the attack on the Labour Party Offices in Ajegunle and other areas in Lagos.

He said these include but not limited to the assault on Members of the Party in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

He lamented that the State Police Command has refused to act on its clarion calls to create an enabling environment for all Politicians in Lagos irrespective of their party’s affiliation and appealed to its Members to Continue in a peaceful manner and remain Law abiding, adding that the Party will do all legally possible to protect their rights.

He, however, reminded the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP to focus his attention on the real enemies within his party and stop pursuing perceived enemies.





