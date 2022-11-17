NSCDC arrests suspected cable vandal in Kano

The Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kano Command has arrested 23 years old Inuwa Sani of Yakasai quarters, Kano Municipal local government for allegedly vandalising an armoured cable.

The command Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSC Ibrahim Idris Abdullah, disclosed this in a statement made available on Thursday to pressmen in Kano.

According to him, “the aforementioned suspect entered a building located along Bompai road, Nassarawa local government and was caught cutting and vandalising an armoured cable (21 metres in size) and a 33-metre aluminium ratline conductor cable.”

He said the suspect was apprehended while committing the nefarious act by the security guard of the premises.

Investigation into the case has been concluded by the corps and the suspect will be arraigned before a court.

The command then called on members of the public to jealously guard against people who engage in an act capable of denying and depriving them of enjoying public infrastructure.

