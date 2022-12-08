NSCDC arrests 3 for diverting 33,000 litres of PMS in Kwara

Operatives of the Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested three persons for allegedly diverting 33,000 litres of petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) meant for Lagos state.

The suspects, Buhari Joda, 37 with two of his motor boys, Aminu Joda, 32, and Ahmed Aminu, 20, were paraded by the command on Thursday in Ilorin.

Speaking on their arrest, the state commandant, Muhammed Tukur Ibrahim, said that the suspects were arrested by the anti-vandal team on a routine patrol on Wednesday.

“We nabbed them around Oladeji filling station here in Ilorin loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS later discovered to be meant for Ikorodu community in Lagos.

“They have already discharged 22,000 litres at Oladimeji and 11,000 litres at another filling station at Oko Olowo.

“This is why some fillings station have been suffering to get fuel to discharge to the public in many parts of the country”.

Ibrahim said the filling station where they were arrested has been sealed and is under investigation, adding that the tanker has been taken into custody.

He said that the suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy and diversion.

