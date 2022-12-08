Troops kill nine bandits during battle in Kaduna

•Dozen women and children rescued

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Troops kill nine, 82 children under, Southern Kaduna Muslims sign MoU with gubernatorial candidates in Kaduna, Bandits kill 15 in Kaduna, Security forces bandit commander,Troops kill 152 bandits, Five road accident Kaduna,Troops continue operations in Kaduna LG, kill two bandits, abduction Kaduna DPO captivity ,Kaduna Assembly suspends two, Newly-installed community leader 14 others killed in Kaduna, Journalist's car stolen at Kaduna APC secretariat, Nine passengers burnt beyond recognition in Kaduna road accident, Troops foil attack, Gunmen Kidnap Catholic priest, 10 killed, houses burnt in fresh attack in Kaduna community, bird flu hits Kaduna, Kaduna traffic agency suspends enforcement activities, five injured in fresh attacks in Kaduna, two injured in separate attacks, We will defend ourselves against terrorist attack, Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff members, government announce immediate restoration,benefit from social protection policy, Airstrikes destroy bandits' camps , fresh Zangon Kataf crisis, 343 killed 830 kidnapped , Catholic Church confirms abduction, Many feared dead, another traditional ruler kidnapped, Attacks on Faith Academy, Explosion injures seven children, Kaduna, pregnat woman, abducted Afaka students

Troops and Special Forces of the Nigerian Army made further gains in ongoing offensives as they killed a total of nine bandits during a fierce battle with the bandits in some locations of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Thursday said feedback from the troops to the Kaduna State Government disclosed that the troops cleared a bandit camp at a river line around Rafin Sarki and killed five bandits in the vicinity, while many others fled.

The statement noted that “in another leg of the fierce encounter, the troops and Special Forces cleared a hideout around Galadimawa forest, where four bandits were engaged and killed.

“More than a dozen kidnapped women and children were rescued by the troops, having been abandoned by their captors.

“On clearing the camp, the combat-ready officers and men recovered five locally made firearms, five rounds of ammunition, four cartridges, a radio and charger, and one military-issue jungle hat.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the consistent efforts of the officers and men and further thanked them for the feats and successful rescue of the victims.

“Offensives in the identified enclaves continue across the state.

“The Kaduna State Government hereby appeals to citizens to continue to volunteer information on bandits, their hideouts as well as their informants and logisticians, via these phone lines:
09034000060, 08170189999.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cute Abiola Shares First Salary As Governor’s SA With Widows, Old Women

Popular skit maker and comic actor, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola has melted the hearts of many after using his first salary as the Special Assistant (SA) on Creative Industries…

Many State-Owned Airports Are For Cheap Political Gains

IT is no longer news that many state governors across the country have attributed reasons for building airports in their states to such factors including the desire to make  movements of goods and people in their states seamless and above all for economic benefits…

Things You Don’t Say To A Depressed Person


The three leading Presidential Candidates namely Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

 

You might also like
Latest News

Troops clear camps, repel attack, kill two terrorists in Plateau

Latest News

Bandits demand N10m ransom for the corpse of victim in Kaduna

Latest News

Troops dislodge more bandits’ camp, rescue six hostages in Kaduna

Latest News

Police raid bandits’ location in Imo, arrest six

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More