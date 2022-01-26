NSCDC arrests 13 crude oil bunkerers in Bayelsa

Metro
By Ebiowei Lawal - Yenagoa
Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Bayelsa State Command in collaboration with the marine police and soldiers have arrested 13 persons suspected to be carrying out illegal crude refining activities in Ikienghenbiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Acting on a rip-off by a pipeline surveillance company operating in the area, the task force visited the community on the 20th of January 2022, at about 2:25 am, recovering and destroying over 1000 bags of illegally refined PMS and Kerosene.

According to security sources, besides the 13 suspects that were arrested, the NSCDC also recovered three pumping machines and a hose being used for the distribution of illegally refined products through wooden boats.

It was further learnt that the leaders of the illegal crude oil bunkering activity in the community, one Inimo Matthew and his second in command simply identified as Suoyo, have since fled the community to escape being arrested.

Tribune Online gathered that the arrested suspects are now in the custody of the NSCDC, Bayelsa State Command, including other bunkering items seized during the operation.

When contacted, the spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Assistant Superintendent of Corp, Diri-Ogbere Solomon, confirmed the incident, saying that the command has commenced investigation to ensure the arrest of the fleeing prime suspects.

Mr Diri-Ogbere, further warned that the command under the State Commandant, Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, is combat ready with anyone that is in the business of vandalizing national assets within the state.

Comments

