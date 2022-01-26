Ekiti PDP primary: Accreditation begins as Gov Emmanuel promises transparent exercise

Accreditation of delegates for today’s governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has commenced.

Tribune Online observed that the accreditation which commenced at about 11:30 am is taking place at the popular pastoral centre along Ikere road in the state capital with delegates from Ido-Osi local government area being the first.

It was learnt that the accredited delegates would be conveyed to the venue of the voting exercise with designated luxurious buses already provided by the election committee.

When our correspondent visited the Great Eagle Hall, the venue of the primary, there was a heavy presence of security men from the police, department of state security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil defence corps and other agencies.

Speaking before the commencement of the accreditation, the chairman of the primary election committee and governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel pleaded with the stakeholders to cooperate with the committee towards delivering credible and acceptable exercise.

The governor assured delegates and other party members that the committee would be thorough and conduct a transparent election which would produce the party’s candidate for the June 18, 2022 poll.

According to him,” I am here for serious work and I will not waste any time for this primary election. I. pleading with everybody that will be orderly, behave well and maintain discipline.

“We are for peace and nobody should entertain any fear because the delegates list I am holding now was handed over to me by the national working committee of our party, I didn’t get it anywhere.”