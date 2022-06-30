NSC to hold 16th international maritime seminar for judges

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Transportation in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute is set to host the 16th edition of the International Maritime Seminar for Judges under the chairmanship of His Lordship, Hon. Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour CFR, retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

In a statement signed recently by the NSC Head of Public Relations, RakiyaDhikru-Yagboyaju, the event, aptly described by stakeholders as the “prime event in the maritime calendar in Nigeria” will take place at LadiKwali Centre, Sheraton Abuja Hotel, from July5 to 7, 2022.

As the industry arbiter, it is the mandate of the council to ensure judicial officers, legal and maritime practitioners as well as Legal Advisers and in-house counsel in the employ of public and private sectors of the economy are abreast of contemporary issues in this special area of the law that has to do with adjudication on maritime matters.

The 16th edition, which would have taken place in 2020 but was postponed due to the global lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, promises to be engaging and enriching. It is expected to generate tremendous awareness on contemporary developments in shipping and International Trade.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad will serve as the special guest of honourwhile the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. GbemisolaRuqayyahSaraki will be the chief host.

An array of eminent jurists, erudite scholars and seasoned Maritime/Legal practitioners from the judiciary, foreign experts from Kenya and Australia will deliver papers aimed at addressing several burning and complex issues bedevilling the maritime industry.

Topics include: Application of Torts and Bailment in Bill of Lading Contracts; Current Issues in Port Operations (Standard Operating Procedure in ports and arising legal issues; Nigeria Customs E-Vin Valuation Method, matters arising); Current Issues in Maritime Adjudication and Practice (The Challenges of simple Contracts in the adjudication of maritime claims in Nigeria; ‘Sui Generis’ in Admiralty and the Jurisdiction over Crew wages in Nigeria; Cargo Clearance & the Limits of Admiralty Jurisdiction.); Security of the Maritime Domain (Piracy and Armed Robbery at Sea): Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act, Matters Arising; Case Management in the Resolution of Maritime Disputes: Alternative Dispute Resolution, Arbitration and the use of Technology; and Stress Management.