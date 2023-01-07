Hazard, Yul Edochie, others top list of January 7 celebs “Professional footballers, Eden Hazard and Jan Oblak, Nollywood star, Yul Edochie, American actors, Nicholas Cage and Jeremy Renner, and Nigerian footballer, Isaac Success are some of the world’s celebrities celebrating their birthday today, January 7.” Entertainment

Professional footballers, Eden Hazard and Jan Oblak, Nollywood star, Yul Edochie, American actors, Nicholas Cage and Jeremy Renner, and Nigerian footballer, Isaac Success are some of the world’s celebrities celebrating their birthday today, January 7. YUL EDOCHIE Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie, better known as Yul Edochie was born in 1982. He is an actor and son of veteran actor Pete Edochie. Yul joined Nollywood in 2005 in his first film titled “The Exquires”. He, however, got his break in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie, “Wind of Glory.” In 2015, Edochie opened a film academy in Lagos. The academy gives talented people the opportunity to be introduced to the Nigerian Film Industry. The actor has been in the news lately as in April 2022, he revealed that he had taken Judy Austin as his second wife. EDEN HAZARD Eden Michael Walter Hazard is a Belgian professional footballer, born in 1991 and plays as a winger for La Liga club Real Madrid. Hazard is the son of two former footballers and began his career in Belgium playing for local youth clubs.

In 2005, he moved to France, where he began his senior career with Ligue 1 club Lille. After making over 190 appearances and scoring 50 goals for Lille, Hazard signed for English club Chelsea in June 2012. It was at Chelsea that Hazard further established himself as one of the best players in the world. He joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 in a transfer worth up to €150 million, making it one of the highest transfer fees ever. Having represented his country at various youth levels, Hazard made his senior debut for the Belgium national team in November 2008, aged 17. NICHOLAS CAGE

Nicolas Kim Coppola was born in 1964 and he is known professionally as Nicolas Cage.

He is an American actor and film producer, and he is the recipient of various awards.

In the first few years of his career, he starred in a variety of films such as Valley Girl (1983), Peggy Sue Got Married (1986), Raising Arizona (1987), Moonstruck (1987) and Wild at Heart (1990). During this period, John Willis’ Screen World, Vol. 36 listed him as one of the 12 Promising New Actors of 1984. For his performance in Leaving Las Vegas (1995), he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Cage owns the production company Saturn Films and has produced various movies.

ISAAC SUCCESS

Isaac Success Ajayi was born in 1996, and he is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Udinese.

He started his career with the local side BJ Foundation, and in November 2013 Success agreed to a five-year deal with Udinese.

On 1 July 2016, Success agreed on a five-year deal with Watford for a record transfer fee, estimated at around £12.5 million from Granada. He scored once in 19 appearances in the 2016–17 season and, after just one appearance in 2017–18 was loaned to Malaga on 31 January 2018.[12]

On 26 August 2021, Success signed for the Italian club Udinese on a three-year deal.

JEREMY RENNER

Jeremy Lee Renner was born in 1971, and he is an American actor.

He began his career by appearing in independent films such as Dahmer and Neo Ned, then supporting roles in bigger films, such as S.W.A.T and 28 Weeks Later.

Renner played Clint Barton/Hawkeye, a member of the Avengers in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films and television series beginning in the 2011 film Thor, leading to the central title role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

He also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, The Bourne Legacy, Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, American Hustle, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and Arrival.

JAN OBLAK

Jan Oblak was born and he is a Slovenian professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for La Liga club Atlético Madrid and captains the Slovenia national team.

He is often ranked as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He has well over 350 appearances for Atlético Madrid and has won 4 trophies with the club.

Oblak made his senior international debut for Slovenia in 2012 and has been named Slovenian Footballer of the Year on six occasions.

