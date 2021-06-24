NPA MD admits failure of Eto in Tin-Can port

The Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, while recently leading senior officials of the Authority on a spot assessment visit to the Tin-Can Island Port Complex, lamented the failure of the agency’s electronic call-up system, Eto around the Tin-Can port corridor. This is even as he gave Truck Transit Park (TTP), the firm in charge of the electronic call-up system, till the end of June to ensure sanity returns to the Tin-Can port corridor.

The Managing Director, who also visited the Sunrise Bus Stop area of the Apapa – Mile 2 highway which had become a failed passage, noted that the poor road situation within this corridor (the major artery in and out of the Tin Can Island Port) remains a huge concern to the Authority.

According to the NPA MD, the improved traffic situation along the Tin Can Port approach from what it used to be some months back is one of the positives from the synergy between the NPA and the Lagos State Government (LASG).

Describing the Tin Can Port Complex as too porous, the NPA MD noted that the wire gauze perimeter fence installed as a means of preventing unauthorized access in line with the International Ships and Ports Facility Security (ISPS) Code recommendation, have been pulled down, thus much stronger wall of protection must be put in place to keep people who do not have any business having access to the complex.

On the deployment of the electronic call up system, code named ‘Eto’, he noted that the system is yet to be effective in the Tin Can Port corridor, due to the poor state of the access road, as well as some failed roads within the Port, which reinforces the urgent need to fix these infrastructure as soon as possible.

He, however, noted that though he is not completely satisfied with the deployment of the Eto platform, the platform manager has been given up to the end of June to live up to his game in terms of deploying the necessary assets and human resources to complement the reconstruction of the roads by the government.

