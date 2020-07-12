JUST IN: Notorious gang leader, Ebillah, murdered in Ibadan

Ibadan notorious gang leader, Ebillah, has been murdered around Kudeti area, at about noon on Sunday.
Nigerian Tribune gathered that there was a clash in the area in which security agencies responded to.
Ebillah’s gang was suspected to have murdered another gang leader, Ekugbemi, earlier in the year and there had been fears of reprisals.
When the Nigerian Tribune contacted the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, he said police operatives had been deployed to the area to maintain peace.
He, however, said he was yet to get the full details of what happened or whether anybody was killed.
